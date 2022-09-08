The City of Cranbrook is resuming water flushing operations in the area south of Of Parkland and Gordon Terrace.

Work will start today from 1st Avenue South to 11th Avenue South between 15th Street South and 19th Street South.

Once flushing is complete, residents may notice some discoloured water. It’s not a health concern and can be fixed by running the cold water tap until it runs clear.

Flushing involves the high-velocity scouring of the water main which removes sediment, scale and biofilm.

City staff said this greatly improves water quality and lowers chlorine demand.