The area restriction around the Weasel Creek wildfire, at the Canada/U.S. border south of Baynes Lake, has been lifted.

BC Wildfire Service officials said fire activity has decreased, so public access no longer needs to be limited for fire crews to operate safely in the area.

That said, firefighting crews still have the authority to order anyone to leave the area.

Anyone travelling in the area is reminded to be cautious, as there are hazards and an active worksite is still set up near the fire.

“Before entering any area affected by a wildfire, members of the public should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present. Trees that have been damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall down. Ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down,” said BC Wildfire Service officials.

Smoke will continue to rise from within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks.

“Smoke appearing from within the fire perimeter and burned material is common; however, smoke that rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately,” said officials.

This change comes after the Weasel Creek blaze was downgraded from a fire of note earlier this week.

The fire is considered under control and has burned about 1,088 hectares of forest on the Canadian side of the border. The lightning-caused blaze was first reported on August 2nd