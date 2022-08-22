Significant progress has been made to combat the Conell Ridge fire south of Cranbrook.

BC Wildfire Service crews don’t expect the fire to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under the current conditions.

The lightning-caused fire is approximately 1,707 hectares and was discovered on Aug. 1.

Infrared scanning teams are on site scanning new areas of the fire perimeter.

Crews will be using the results of the scan to locate and extinguish hotspots.

The evacuation alert for six properties was rescinded on Saturday.

The area restriction remains in place.

In total there are 17 wildfires burning in our area.

Wildfires of Note

There are four wildfires of note, including the Connell Ridge fire.

However, the Cummings Creek blaze is set to be downgraded by the end of the day.

Its size has basically remained unchanged at 52.6 hectares.

Crews were taken off the fire last week, but some crews returned after they noticed hot spots on the northern flank.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered on Aug. 3.

The Weasel Creek fire continues to burn out of control on both sides of the border.

It’s now approximately 1,190 hectares on the Canadian side.

A new camp is being set up closer to the fire to help reduce drive times for crews.

It’s expected to be operational by Tuesday.

A small-scale aerial ignition was postponed yesterday due to the stormy weather.

BC Wildfire Service officials said crews are focusing on the Couldrey Creek area to prevent growth towards the Flathead Valley.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 4 and it’s believed to be lightning-caused.

The last wildfire of note in our region is the Mount Docking fire 27 kilometres east of Radium Hot Springs.

This fire is burning in areas of steep, cliffy terrain, making direct attack challenging.

Planned burns and mop-up work are ongoing.

The fire is lightning-caused and approximately 1,333 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service officials said fire behaviour has been decreasing over the past 24 hours.

The blaze was discovered on July 30.

Out of Control Fires

The Mount Evans fire and the Stair Lakes fires are still burning out of control in the Purcell Mountains.

Both are lightning causes and a bit over 50 hectares.

Under Control Fires

The Stirton Road, Six Mile Creek, Gilnockie Provincial Park, Larson Lake, Mount Nicholas and Jordan Lake fires are under control.

The Six Mile Creek fire is approximately 55 hectares.

The rest are all under three hectares.

New Fires

Four new fires were reported in the area.

A new blaze is located at Barkshaw Creek east of Moyie.

Another is located south of the Connell Ridge fire at Haller Road.

A new fire was also sparked right near the Cummings Creek blaze west of Sparwood.

There’s also a fire west of Elkford. The cause is not known.

All of the new fires are under one hectare.