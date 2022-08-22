- Advertisement -

The evacuation alert issued in response to the Connel Ridge wildfire south of Cranbrook has been lifted.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials put the alert in place on August 2nd for six properties south of Mount Baker along Gold Creek Forest Service Road.

The change comes after some rain over the weekend and cooler temperatures.

“With the hard work of the BC Wildfire crews and the favourable weather conditions, the BC Wildfire Service has determined it is safe to lift the Alert for these six properties,” said Regional Emergency Operations Centre Information Officer Nathan Siemens. “We are grateful to all the individuals on the front lines and behind the scenes from BC Wildfire Service who have been working to protect the residents and the properties in the area of the Connell Ridge wildfire.”



That said, RDEK officials said the area restriction around the fire is still in place for now. This is meant to protect the public and give fire crews room to work.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the lightning-caused fire, about 23 kilometres south of Cranbrook has grown to an estimated 1,712 hectares since it was discovered on August 1st.

While the alert was lifted, Siemens said it is still important to be aware and ready.

“We have received some rain in different parts of the region; however, conditions remain extremely dry and we all need to continue to stay prepared and aware as the Fire Danger Rating remains High to Extreme in our region,” said Siemens.

A map of the area restriction can be found below.