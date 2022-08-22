- Advertisement -

Five new fires are in our area with at least four being lightning caused.

A new blaze is located at Barkshaw Creek east of Moyie.

Another is located south of the Connell Ridge fire at Haller Road.

A new fire was also sparked right near the Cummings Creek blaze west of Sparwood.

There’s also a fire west of Elkford. The cause is not known.

The last of the new fires is located southeast of Fairmont Hot Springs at Eerie Creek.

All of the fires are less than one hectare.