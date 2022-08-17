- Advertisement -

Update: Cranbrook RCMP is reporting that she has been located.

Original Story Aug. 17, 2022: The Cranbrook RCMP is asking for your help in locating a missing hiker from Ontario.

Celeste Franco last contacted her family on July 20, when she advised them that she and her partner, John Ortakand were hiking in the Cranbrook area.

They were driving in a black Toyota 4-Runner, with Ontario plates CTSZ548.

She is described as 20 years old, five foot six in height, approximately 110 pounds, with brown medium-length straight hair and brown eyes.

“We are just looking to confirm that Celeste is safe. If you know of her whereabouts or see the vehicle, we ask that you call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.