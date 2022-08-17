- Advertisement -

An impaired driver from Alberta in a Dodge Ram truck walked away uninjured when he slammed into three parked cars in Sparwood and mounted two of them, damaging all three and a house and a garage in the process.

Elk Valley RCMP officials said officers were investigating near the Recreation Centre in Sparwood just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

While there, members saw a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pickup truck run a stop sign along Pine Avenue.

While patrolling, an officer came upon a sheen he described as seeing “brake lights in the air through the trees.”

- Advertisement -

A man was seen getting out of the driver’s side of the Dodge truck, which was sitting on top of two vehicles in a residential driveway, with some damage done to a third vehicle.

The accident also damaged the home and its garage.

“Fortunately, there was no one else involved in the collision and there was no one who had been in the residence at the time of the event,” said Elk Valley RCMP officials. “The force of the collision appeared to move at least two vehicles from one driveway into the next yard along with the suspect vehicle.”

Sparwood Fire Rescue was called to the scene to help out.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old Alberta man, refused medical treatment and appeared to be uninjured.

The man was arrested for impaired driving and dangerous operation.

“The suspect was later released from custody on documents to appear in Provincial Court in December 2022,” said Elk Valley RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233.