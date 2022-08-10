- Advertisement -

Firefighters sprung into action late Tuesday night after a wildfire broke out south of Fairmont Hot Springs.

13 firefighters from the Fairmont, Windermere and Canal Flats fire departments responded to the blaze at about 11:30 Tuesday evening.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this [Wednesday] morning,” said Columbia Valley Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Drew Sinclair.

The team was able to get the upper hand over the flames.

“Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30 a.m.,” said Sinclair.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said Response Officer and Initial Attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service were also on the scene.

The fire is burning on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint on crown land.

At the time, RCMP temporarily closed the highway to allow crews to safely do their work, but it has since reopened.

BC Wildfire Service officials believe the fire to have been person-caused.

The fire is currently estimated to be two hectares in size. No structures are by the flames.