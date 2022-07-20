- Advertisement -

The City of Kimberley’s 2nd quarter building report shows the value of construction projects is on the rise but the actual number of new dwelling units is less.

City staff said the value of construction is over $20 million, which is close to the entire construction valuation recorded in all of 2021.

Planning services manager Troy Pollock says is a big factor in the increase.

Thirty-nine dwelling units began construction in the first half of the year.

City staff said a lot more are still on schedule for 2021.

The full report can be found here.