In honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee of her accession to the throne, Canadian MPs will distribute 70 pins to residents of each riding.

The Platinum Jubilee commemorates the 70th year that Queen Elizabeth II has been the UK’s Sovereign, and Canada’s through a constitutional monarchy. She has been the longest-reigning UK monarch and the country’s first to celebrate the occasion.

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison said he hopes to see nominations come in for local residents who may be deserving of recognition.

“Even in our most rural and remote communities, people are always there to help out. That’s kind of what makes everything go around for us, especially for us in more rural areas, is volunteers,” said Morrison. “This particular program really recognizes people who have gone above and beyond and really tried to help out.”

Applications for a Platinum Jubilee award are open until June 24. You can nominate someone through the link below.

“We’re hoping we’re going to get people to nominate friends and co-workers or individuals who have contributed to our communities,” said Morrison. “Anything you can think of where someone has helped out with the community.”

More: Platinum Jubilee nomination form