The City of Cranbrook is building off of a previous poverty reduction project and will be hearing from other communities.

Project coordinator Russell Workun says the previous project helped identify needs within the community.

“It’s a follow-up to the previous project we did about a year ago,” says Workun.

“During that project, we were to identify what was happening in regards to poverty in the region and what we can do and what was needed.”

The next project will take the advice of other communities on solutions that have worked for them.

“This particular project we want to start it off with a conference workshop where we hear about successes that other communities have had and some of the best practices that they’ve put in place to address whatever poverty issues they have in their community,” added Workun.

“Whether it’s homelessness, helping people find employment, transportation, child care, whatever the issue is.”

Cranbrook in partnership with the RDEK received $73,800 from the provincial government for the project.