The City of Cranbrook will be continuing a poverty reduction strategy thanks to $73,800 from the provincial government.

Cranbrook is partnering with the Regional District of East Kootenay to work on a collaborative approach to reducing poverty in the region.

“Local governments are best suited to identify chronic and emerging issues in their own communities,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction in a release.

“These grants will support action at the local level. Municipalities will work with community partners to develop strategies that can break the cycle of poverty, strengthening communities and improving the lives of all British Columbians.”

The project will involve community-based poverty-reduction organizations, people with lived experience of poverty, businesses, local First Nations or Indigenous organizations.

“These projects build upon local government relationships and will aid participants in identifying the unique needs of vulnerable and low-income people in each community,” said Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, UBCM president in a release.

“This collaborative approach will assist in building ownership locally along with strategies that address the grassroots challenges in each place.”