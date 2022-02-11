With the release of the 2021 Census, Kimberley’s population grew from 7,425 to 8,115, which Mayor Don McCormack said was expected.

He said they’ve typically seen a 10 per cent increase every census.

“The population growth this census with 2021 was just under 10 per cent and that’s actually consistent with the last two census periods. Since 2006 in each of the three periods we’ve grown anywhere from nine to 11 per cent, so we’ve been averaging 10 per cent for the past 15 years now,” added McCormack.

“I’m really pleased to see it’s consistent and we’re not seeing too many violent swings.”

He added that it’s a testament to the community and people enjoy living in Kimberley.

“People just love living in Kimberley and the bottom line with our immigration is people want to live here.”

He said people can tend to be a little nervous hearing about growth, but it’s necessary for the community.

“A lot of people get a little nervous about growth, but I think it’s important for everybody to understand that we need modest growth to continue to afford and grow the services people expect in the community,” added McCormack.

“It makes it sustainable and it makes it affordable.”

McCormack said they need to increase the number of residences available to keep up, but they have projects underway to help address this.

“We have not been keeping up with the growth in residences as we have with the growth in population. This is no surprise to anybody trying to find a place to live in town, it’s pretty tight,” he added.

“I think it’s important to note that we have a number of projects that are in the early stages right now that are going to bring some relief to that area.”

MORE: Census shows East Kootenay population boom (Feb. 9, 2022)