Every East Kootenay municipality grew in the last five years, according to data out this morning from the 2021 census.

Statistics Canada says Cranbrook had 20,499 people, up from 20,047 on the last census in 2016.

But neighbouring towns showed even more eye-popping growth: Kimberley stood at 8,115, up from 7,425. Fernie gained nearly 1,000 people and now has a headcount of 6,320, compared to 5,396 five years ago.

Sparwood cracked the 4,000 mark and now stands at 4,148, up from 3,784. Invermere is at 3,917, up from 3,391.

Overall, the population of the East Kootenay grew to 65,896, up from 60,439, an increase of nine per cent.

Creston, which for the purposes of the census is not included in the above total, stood at 5,583 compared to 5,361 in 2016.