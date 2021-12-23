News Interior Health seeking help with COVID-19 immunizations SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff December 23, 2021 Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter Interior Health is making a public call for help from qualified healthcare workers to provide COVID-19 immunizations. IH officials said they are seeking support at immunization clinics throughout the region. Those who wish to help out can visit the link found below. Qualified healthcare providers may include: Retired nurses Midwives Practicing and non-practicing physicians Nursing students Dentists Dental hygienists First responders, including paramedics and firefighters Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians Chiropractors More: Immunizer request form (Interior Health) Tags: COVID-19Interior Health