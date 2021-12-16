The latest COVID-19 data for our region has been released from the BC Centre for Disease Control, with 33 cases reported from Dec. 5th to 11th.

According to the BCCDC, Kimberley confirmed the highest number of infections, with 10, followed by the Elk Valley with eight.

Both areas had an increase in week-to-week cases, with nine reported in Kimberley and three in the Elk Valley between Nov. 29th and Dec. 4th.

Windermere had seven new cases, down from 14 the week before.

Both Cranbrook and Creston each had four new cases, down from 10 and eight respectively the week before.

Last week, Golden was the only area on our region to have zero new cases.

The number of vaccinated people over 12 years old continues to slowly climb across the East Kootenay. BCCDC data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received two doses can be found below: