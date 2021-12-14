Kimberley's Gymnastics Centre was destroyed by a fire early in the morning on December 14, 2021. (Supplied by the City of Kimberly)

No injuries were reported following a fire that broke out in the Kimberley Gymnastics Centre along Warren Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 2:30 a.m. to find the building engulfed in flames.

Officials with the City of Kimberley said the building has been destroyed.

The road was closed while crews were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.