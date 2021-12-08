Two trailers, a truck, and various other allegedly stolen items were recovered by Columbia Valley RCMP last week.

It started on Nov. 30, when police officials said a stolen 27-foot Citation travel trailer was found and recovered at a campsite along Findlay forest service road near Canal Flats. Officers also recovered two large generators, a set of wheels and a concrete saw.

Police confirmed that the trailer was stolen out of Sicamous the previous day.

Later that evening, a potentially stolen Ford F350 was called in to Columbia Valley RCMP when it was spotted on Findlay forest service road. Police said the truck was previously associated with the stolen trailer.

Police later found the white truck in Windermere, but the driver failed to stop for police while heading south on Highway 93/95.

The truck was later found again in Windermere, but it was stuck in the mud in a field, leading to the driver running away.

Officers recovered the truck, which was confirmed to have been stolen out of Sicamous, along with several stolen items inside the vehicle.

Officers searched the area with the help of the RCMP Police Dog Services from Cranbrook, but were unable to find the suspect.

Last Friday, Dec. 3, Columbia Valley RCMP said an officer recognized a utility trailer that was reported as stolen from a residence in Invermere. The trailer was hooked up to a pickup truck at a home in Radium Hot Springs, and officers decided to wait for the vehicle to leave in order to arrest the suspect.

Shortly after, police stopped the vehicle on Highway 93/95 and the driver was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime. Police officials said the trailer and other items in the trailer were recovered, as the driver did not have proof of ownership of any items in the stolen utility trailer.

