Police found a number of firearms and stolen items while executing a search warrant of a home in Windermere.

RCMP officials said members were called out to an overnight break and enter of a Windermere business on December 1st. Officers were provided with a list of stolen items, including a golf cart, a pink pocket bike, various tools, and a large amount of fuel.

“Based on recent property crime activity, the responding officer attended a known residence on Subdivision Rd. in Windermere and located the stolen golf cart. As other items were observed to be stolen inside the residence, two individuals were arrested,” said Police.

both people were held in custody by Columbia Valley RCMP and the property was secured until a search warrant was issued.

Later that evening, police entered the home and found two shotguns, various imitation firearms and other suspected stolen items.

The investigation is ongoing, as the RCMP believes there may be a connection to other recent investigations.

“The recent uptick in property crime can be attributed to only a handful of people in the area,” said Corporal Louis-Phillipe Gendron-Fafard. Our officers are aware of these individuals and are continuously monitoring their activity to safeguard the community against property offences.

The two have been released on a number of conditions, with a later date in the Invermere Provincial Court scheduled.

“The Columbia Valley RCMP kindly reminds you not to leave valuables such as wallets, car keys and garage door openers in your vehicle,” said Gendron-Fafard. “Several construction sites have also been targeted lately. We have arrested and recommended charges on various offenders as well as identified several other suspects, but we are still asking for your cooperation to reduce the amount of items easily accessible to thieves in the region.”

Pending their court appearance, Columbia Valley RCMP officials said their detachment will work with the BC Prosecution Service and Community Correction to ensure the alleged offenders are properly monitored.