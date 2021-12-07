Healthy Kimberley is looking for support from the public to build a playground in Swan Avenue Park.

Healthy Kimberley said the project will add the play equipment onto the land side of the basketball court/ice rink.

“With this particular project, it was initiated by a neighbourhood group who saw an empty space that wasn’t being used. They thought about how they could start planning and turn it into a community park,” said Ilona Hale, Chair of Healthy Kimberley.

The project is accepting donations, seeking a total of $190,000. So far, organizers have raised $119,676 in grants and a further $50,000 in in-kind contributions. The organizers are looking for help from the community to raise the final $20,000.

“They’ve used some of the funding already to engage with a playground design team,” said Hale. “They’re pretty much ready to go, they’re just making one more funding push. they need just a little bit more money to make sure they can include all the things the community was hoping to see.”

Hale said they are hoping to begin construction in the spring if they can reach the donation goal.

More: Swan Avenue Park Project donation page