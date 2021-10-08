Boxers from the Cranbrook Eagles will go toe-to-toe against Nelson competition in Fight Night VIII.

Eight boxers are scheduled to compete at the Nelson Rod N’ Gun Club on October 16th.

Weigh-ins will be at 3:00 p.m. and fights will start at 6:00 p.m.

On October 2nd, 2021, three Cranbrook Eagles participated in the Next Gen BC vs Alberta boxing challenge in Edmonton.

In his first competition, 14-year-old Will Olsen fought Edmonton’s Attila Ahmed and 15-year-old Connor Ferrier lost a close split decision to Alberta’s Provincial Champion Brodie Andres.

An Eagles boxer did get a win, as 17-year-old Ty Kolbec won a unanimous decision in his bout against Kieran O’Neill of Calgary.

Tickets for the upcoming event are only being sold in advance and spectators must be vaccinated.