The City of Cranbrook will host a number of pop-up locations to collect residents’ feedback on the Downtown Revitalization Plan this week.

“We’re hoping that residents will get involved and come up with some ideas with what they would like to see in the downtown area and help us with our revitalization plan,” said Mayor Lee Pratt.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts at Safeway and Rotary Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and the following day from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the same location plus the Library and Medical Clinic.

City staff said residents can also head over to locations set up at City Hall, the bus terminal, Fire Hall Kitchen & Tap and HeidOut on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pratt said this is a departure from the traditional method of gathering feedback.

“Normally we would have a large open house with everybody presenting everything there and people could come to look and attend, but with the COVID situation, that’s why we’re doing these pop-ups,” explained Pratt.

