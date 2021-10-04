The Cranbrook Bucks sign and logo on the exterior of Cranbrook's Western Financial Place. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The Cranbrook Bucks have committed to forward Theo Thrun for the 2021-22 season.

Thrun played for the Kenai River Brown Bears of the NAHL putting up seven goals and 20 assists in 47 games last year.

“Theo is a player that we feel is an excellent addition to our roster for this upcoming season,” said Head Coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“He is an experienced player that will be able to provide us with offensive production as well as an ability to play in all situations.”

After this season Thrun is committed to playing Division 1 NCAA hockey with Western Michigan University.

“We look forward to helping Theo finish preparing for his NCAA Division 1 career, and know he will be a strong addition to our community,” added Donald.

The Bucks’ first regular-season game is on October 8th, 2021 against the Trail Smoke Eaters.