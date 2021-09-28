The KIJHL 2021-22 regular season begins on October 1st and the Kimberley Dynamiters are ready to hit the ice.

Before last season was cancelled because of COVID-19, the Dynamiters had the second-best offence in their division scoring 13 goals in three games.

KIJHL officials said two key returning players for the dynamiters are Ryan Bennett and Carter Spring.

Last year, both players scored two goals and three points in three games.

“Both are fourth-year guys with us and have been to the KIJHL final in 2019. They were part of the team that finished first overall in the year we got shut down in 2020,” said Dynamiters Head Coach Derek Stuart.

“To have them back and not only reap the benefits of their on-ice play, but also have them carry on the culture of what we started here many years ago, this is a huge relief for the coaching staff. We don’t have to re-establish anything. It’s going to be established by those two and everyone else will follow suit.”

According to the KIJHL, the team will have a strong veteran presence as 11 of the team’s 14 players are either 19 or 20-year-old.

“We are going to be pretty old and quite experienced. Five of our veterans were with us two years ago when we finished first overall,” added Stuart.

“We have guys that know what it takes to win in this league. I’m hoping our experience and age and strength will be an advantage for us.”

Stuart believes they will be a competitive team and they will be able to get stronger throughout the season.

“I think we have a real good chance to compete for a championship (the Teck Cup) and I think on the ice when we are starting the regular season – to be able to put 14 or 15 veterans in every single night – should be a huge advantage. We’re looking to start strong. There is no reason not to and just build and get better all throughout the year.”

The Kimberley Dynamiters played their first regular-season game on October 1st, 2021 against the Columbia Valley Rockies.