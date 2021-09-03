News Another round of pop-up clinics SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff September 3, 2021 Stock image. (Supplied by AstraZeneca) More Vaccine clinics are coming for the East Kootenay and Creston. Appointments aren’t necessary, so anyone in the area can walk in and get a first or second dose. Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and a second dose can be received four weeks or 28 days after a first dose. Proof of vaccination will be required for most non-essential activities. A first dose is needed by September 13th and a second by October 24th. MORE: Mandatory vaccines for non-essential activities coming to B.C. (August, 23rd, 2021) Locations and Times: Cranbrook: – Tamarack Mall, Saturday, September 4th, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Cranbrook Health Centre, Labour Day Monday, September 6th, National Day for Truth & Reconciliation Thursday, September 30th. 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – College of the Rockies, Wednesday, September 8th and Thursday, September 9th,10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. – Cranbrook Health Centre, Ongoing, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Creston: – Creston Valley Library, Tuesday, September 7th, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – College of the Rockies, Wednesday, September 8th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Pealow’s Independent Grocer, Thursday, September 9th, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Creston Health Centre, Monday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:50 p.m., Wednesdays 12:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Elkford: – Elkford Community Conference Centre, Ongoing, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Fernie: – College of the Rockies, Friday, September 10th, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Elk Valley Hospital Acute Respiratory Care Clinic Room, ongoing, Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Invermere: – Invermere Catholic Church, until September 3rd, Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Wednesday & Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Invermere Public Health Centre, Starting September 9th, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 2:50 p.m. Kimberley: – Kimberley Health Centre, Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Sparwood: – Sparwood Health Centre, Wednesdays from 9:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tags: Interior Health