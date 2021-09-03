More Vaccine clinics are coming for the East Kootenay and Creston.

Appointments aren’t necessary, so anyone in the area can walk in and get a first or second dose.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and a second dose can be received four weeks or 28 days after a first dose.

Proof of vaccination will be required for most non-essential activities. A first dose is needed by September 13th and a second by October 24th.

MORE: Mandatory vaccines for non-essential activities coming to B.C. (August, 23rd, 2021)

Locations and Times:

Cranbrook:

– Tamarack Mall, Saturday, September 4th, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– Cranbrook Health Centre, Labour Day Monday, September 6th, National Day for Truth & Reconciliation Thursday, September 30th. 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

– College of the Rockies, Wednesday, September 8th and Thursday, September 9th,10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

– Cranbrook Health Centre, Ongoing, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Creston:

– Creston Valley Library, Tuesday, September 7th, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– College of the Rockies, Wednesday, September 8th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– Pealow’s Independent Grocer, Thursday, September 9th, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– Creston Health Centre, Monday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:50 p.m., Wednesdays 12:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Elkford:

– Elkford Community Conference Centre, Ongoing, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Fernie:

– College of the Rockies, Friday, September 10th, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– Elk Valley Hospital Acute Respiratory Care Clinic Room, ongoing, Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Invermere:

– Invermere Catholic Church, until September 3rd, Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Wednesday & Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

– Invermere Public Health Centre, Starting September 9th, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Kimberley:

– Kimberley Health Centre, Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Sparwood:

– Sparwood Health Centre, Wednesdays from 9:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.