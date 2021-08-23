The B.C. government is making vaccines mandatory for non-essential activities including concerts and restaurants.

Starting on September 13th, at least one dose will be required to enter certain spaces, including indoor ticketed sporting events, indoor and patio dining in restaurants, fitness centres, casinos and indoor organized events, like conferences and weddings.

“I am grateful to every single person who has taken the time to receive their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

“While our vaccination rate continues to rise, we are still seeing waves of transmission primarily amongst those who are not fully vaccinated.”

“These new measures will help reduce transmission and keep our communities safe and ensure we can continue to keep businesses open and safely enjoy much-needed social events.”

By October 24th, two doses of the vaccine will be required.

“Vaccines are our ticket to putting this pandemic behind us,” said Premier John Horgan.

“So I call on all eligible unvaccinated British Columbians to roll up their sleeves to stop the spread, and help protect themselves, their loved ones and the people in their community.”

“British Columbia has one of the strongest vaccination rates in Canada with 75% of eligible people now fully vaccinated, but there is still more work to do.”

B.C. officials said a secure weblink will be provided before September 13th, where people can confidentially access their proof of vaccination and people will be able to save a copy to their phone to show it when entering businesses and events.

“Getting vaccinated keeps everyone in B.C. safe and stops the spread of COVID-19,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“And getting vaccinated is the best choice to protect yourself, the people you love and to ensure you can continue to participate in these public and private events and settings.”

“Our B.C. vaccine card is an essential interim action until we transition to a federally compliant proof of vaccine.”

Provincial officials said an announcement on specific COVID-19 safety requirements for K-12 and post-secondary schools will come later this week.