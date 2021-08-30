Cranbrook’s Chamber of Commerce (COC) is seeking feedback from local businesses on potential impacts of vaccine passports.

This comes after the B.C. Government announced that vaccines will be mandatory for certain spaces, such as indoor ticketed sporting events, indoor and patio dining in restaurants, fitness centres and casinos. The rules will not come into effect until September 13th.

Cranbrook Chamber officials said it is concerned the current structure proposed by the B.C. Government will have unintended negative impacts on businesses.

“Employers in many industries are already overburdened and understaffed and our Chamber understands that this new program has the potential to add a great deal of strain to businesses who have been fighting tooth and nail, through shut-down after shut-down to get through the pandemic,” said the Chamber.

The Chamber noted that it is in favour of people getting vaccinated, as it is only looking for feedback on the potential impacts on local businesses that vaccine passports may have.

Officials said the local COC it, along with other Chambers across B.C. will lobby the provincial government to provide more clarity and support for businesses around the new vaccination rules.

To that end, local businesses are encouraged to provide feedback on the idea of vaccine passports to the Chamber to let their voice be heard.

A link to the survey can be found below:

