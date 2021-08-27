The District of Invermere will be replacing sewer pipes under 13th Avenue, which will disrupt traffic and may delay school busses.

District staff said plans have been made with School district #6 and MarWest Industries to continue the running of school busses along 13th Avenue in the morning and afternoon.

However, private vehicles will not be able to access 13th Avenue between 15th Street and 20th street except when allowed by MarWest.

District staff said parents and residents can expect traffic delays along the route, especially before and after school.

To keep traffic down, the District of Invermere is asking residents to walk to their destinations if possible.

The pipe installation is expected to be completed by the end of September and paving will begin in October.