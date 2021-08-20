The Fernie Ghostriders will be hosting the 2021 Ghostriders Hockey School from August 30th to September 3rd.

The camp includes five ice times and four dryland training sessions conducted by Ghostriders coaching staff.

Ghostriders officials said the ice sessions will focus on skill development and players will learn shooting, passing, small area play and edge work.

Participants will also get a chance to meet some of the Ghostriders, as they will be assisting on and off the ice.

Ghostriders staff said space is limited and early registration is recommended.

The cost of the camp is $300.

Available Groups and Times

U9: 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

U13/U11: 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

U18/U15: 9:00 p.m. to 10: 15 p.m.