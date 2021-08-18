A picture of the Bill Nye Mountain fire, taken on August 7, 2021. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

Area Restrictions around the Bill Nye Mountain fire have been reduced as crews continue to fight the blaze.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), recent weather in combination with hard work by firefighting crews has reduced the fire’s activity.

The area restrictions will be in place until October 15th or until they are rescinded before that.

This means that the public will only be able to enter crown land in the vicinity for specific reasons, such as using the highway, travelling to and from your home, as long it is not under an evacuation order, or if you are helping firefighting efforts.

Failing to comply with area restrictions could result in a fine of $1,150.

The new, smaller area stretched from Mount Bill Nye in the south to Mount Stevens in the north.

The fire was first discovered on July 8th, about seven kilometres southeast of Wasa. According to BC Wildfire Service data, the fire was sparked by a lightning strike and grew to an estimated 2,990 hectares.

