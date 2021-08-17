A picture of the Bill Nye Mountain fire, taken on August 7, 2021. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

The Bill Nye Mountain Fire is now being held after rain and fire suppression work have reduced the fire’s activity.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), when a fire is being held, it means that fire suppression work has made it unlikely that the fire will spread further.

Officials add that forecast rain, cooler temperatures and moderate winds will help further subdue the blaze.

“Crews are working to suppress hotspots identified by drone scan. The scan of the fire perimeter showed no heat within 150 feet of the edge along the south and southeast flanks. Firefighters continue patrolling and fire suppression as required,” said BCWS officials.

The fire was first discovered on July 8th, about seven kilometres southeast of Wasa. According to BCWS estimates, the fire was sparked by a lightning strike and grew to an estimated 2,990 hectares.

It was burning for 40 days before it was reclassified as being held.