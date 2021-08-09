The Elk Valley RCMP has confirmed that the missing 63-year-old Sparwood woman, Susan Hickey, was located deceased on August 8th.

The RCMP said foul play has been ruled out.

Hickey was declared missing on August 5th.

The RCMP has turned the investigation over to the BC Coroner Service.

“Sparwood SAR would like to sincerely thank all the volunteer members both from our SAR group and the multiple supporting SAR groups who put in many long hours in often difficult conditions during the search in Sparwood over the last three days,” said Sparwood SAR officials. “We would also like to thank all the members of the public for their vigilance and cooperation.”