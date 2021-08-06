The Elk Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 63-year-old Susan Hickey.

Hickey will be driving a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck with B.C. license plate PP0390.

Police said it is believed she was driving from Sparwood to Cranbrook on August 5th, 2021.

“Police and family are concerned for Susan’s well-being,” said A/Cpl Debra Katerenchuk.

Susan Hickey is described as:

– Caucasian female

– Height: 5’3

– Weight: 120 lbs

– Black greying shoulder-length hair

– Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233.