Volunteers came out to clean up an unauthorized target shooting range near the Cherry Creek Rest Stop area.

14 volunteers showed up for the clean-up on July 8th,2021, after the Meadowbrook Community Association received complaints about the range.

The MCA said they received multiple complaints of the frequent use of high-powered rifles and Tannerite, an explosive device used in making bombs.

MORE: Unauthorized gun range to be dismantled (July 2nd, 2021)

The MCA said the volunteers filled four pick-up trucks and a utility trailer with waste from the site.

According to the MCA, tires, target structures, metal doors, metal sheets, bullets, plastics, clay pigeons, glass, beer cans, propane bottles, paint cans, particleboard, paper and household garbage were among the pollutants found.

Some volunteers will be returning to the site to clean up the small shattered particles of plastics, glass, lead, paint, resin and clay pigeons that litter the meadow where elk, deer and cows graze.

The RCMP and the Conservation Service will be increasing patrols of the area.