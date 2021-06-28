Flooding at Spruce Grove Campground near Fairmont Hot Springs on June 5, 2021. (Supplied by the RDEK)

Evacuation Alerts have been rescinded for Hoodoo Mountain Resort and Spruce Grove Campground and RV Resort.

The Alert was issued for both areas after increased water levels and a flood at the Spruce Grove Campground near Fairmont Hot Springs.

Both Alerts have been lifted as of 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28th.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) initially placed the alert on Spruce Grove on June 6th and June 4th for Hoodoo Mountain Resort.

According to the RDEK, the Evacuation Alert for Fairmont Creek will remain in place as work to clear out the debris traps continues.