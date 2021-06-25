With the incoming heatwave over much of B.C., Cranbrook residents are reminded to bring their own water to City parks and facilities.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of B.C., as temperatures are expected to reach up to 40 in some places over the next week, including Cranbrook.

The City said its public water fountains and water bottle fill stations have been closed down around the community due to COVID-19.

This, in combination with the extreme heat, has prompted a reminder for residents to be prepared and bring their own water along with them.

