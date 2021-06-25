Environment Canada is urging residents to stay cool for the next few days, as a long, dangerous heatwave will persist across most of B.C., likely bringing record-breaking temperatures.

Officials with the weather agency said the heatwave will hit the province on Saturday, and should persist until Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be extremely hot, ranging from 35 to 40 degrees, with overnight lows between 20 to 22 degrees.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place, and check on elderly friends, neighbours and family members to ensure they’re staying cool and hydrated. Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place.

People and pets should never be left in a parked vehicle.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record-breaking temperatures. The duration of this heatwave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions,” said Environment Canada officials.

Officials urge that you should be vigilant for the symptoms of heatstroke, which include dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark urine.