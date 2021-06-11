Interior Health immunization clinics are adding more hours for drop-in vaccinations.

Interior Health officials said anyone over the age of 12, who has not received their first dose of a vaccine, can arrive at a clinic, register on the spot and receive their dose.

Below are the dates and locations for drop-in clinic visits.

Cranbrook: Cranbrook Curling Centre Drop-ins are ongoing

Creston: Creston Health Centre Drop-ins are ongoing

Elkford: Elkford Community Conference Centre Drop-ins are ongoing

Fernie: Fernie Memorial Centre Drop-ins are ongoing

Invermere: Invermere Catholic Church June 7-25

Kimberley: Kimberley Centennial Hall Drop-ins are ongoing

Sparwood: Sparwood Curling Rink Drop-ins are ongoing



Hours in specific communities will vary, a link to the schedules can be found at the end of this article.

Interior Health officials also said mobile clinics will be going through the region later this month, offering vaccines to smaller communities.

Below are the dates and times for mobile clinic drop-ins.

Creston: Creston & District Community Complex, 312 19th Ave June 25-26 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Moyie/Yahk: Moyie Community Hall, 9322 Tavistock St. June 27 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jaffray/Grasmere: Jaffray Community Hall, 7375 Jaffray Village Loop Rd June 28 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Elkford/Sparwood: Location not determined June 29 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canal Flats: Canal Flats Community Hall/Pavilion, 8909 Dunn St. June 30 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Drop-in clinics are for first doses only and according to Interior Health officials, second dose appointment notifications will be sent by email, phone, or text when available.

**Story by Josiah Spyker**