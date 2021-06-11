Interior Health immunization clinics are adding more hours for drop-in vaccinations.

Interior Health officials said anyone over the age of 12, who has not received their first dose of a vaccine, can arrive at a clinic, register on the spot and receive their dose.

Below are the dates and locations for drop-in clinic visits.

  • Cranbrook:
    • Cranbrook Curling Centre
    • Drop-ins are ongoing
  •  Creston:
    • Creston Health Centre
    • Drop-ins are ongoing
  •  Elkford:
    • Elkford Community Conference Centre
    • Drop-ins are ongoing
  •  Fernie:
    • Fernie Memorial Centre
    • Drop-ins are ongoing
  •  Invermere:
    • Invermere Catholic Church
    • June 7-25
  •  Kimberley:
    • Kimberley Centennial Hall
    • Drop-ins are ongoing
  •  Sparwood:
    • Sparwood Curling  Rink
    • Drop-ins are ongoing

Hours in specific communities will vary, a link to the schedules can be found at the end of this article.

Interior Health officials also said mobile clinics will be going through the region later this month, offering vaccines to smaller communities.

Below are the dates and times for mobile clinic drop-ins.

  • Creston:
    • Creston & District Community Complex, 312 19th Ave
    • June 25-26
    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  •  Moyie/Yahk:
    • Moyie Community Hall, 9322 Tavistock St.
    • June 27
    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  •  Jaffray/Grasmere:
    • Jaffray Community Hall, 7375 Jaffray Village Loop Rd
    • June 28
    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  •  Elkford/Sparwood:
    • Location not determined
    • June 29
    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  •  Canal Flats:
    • Canal Flats Community Hall/Pavilion, 8909 Dunn St.
    • June 30
    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drop-in clinics are for first doses only and according to Interior Health officials, second dose appointment notifications will be sent by email, phone, or text when available.

More: Mobile immunization clinics launched by Interior Health (June 8, 2021)

More: COVID-19 Immunization Clinics (Interior Health)

**Story by Josiah Spyker**