Interior Health’s (IH) COVID-19 immunization campaign will be sped up further with the help of mobile vaccine clinics this month.

IH officials said the clinics will travel across the region, targeting rural and remote communities. One clinic will travel through the South Okanagan, Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay, while the other will journey through the North Okanagan and Thompson Cariboo Shuswap regions.

Initial locations will be in Big White, Peachland, Okanagan Falls, Hedley and Princeton, with stops in the East Kootenay coming in late June.

East Kootenay stops are scheduled as follows:

Creston – June 25th and 26th.

Moyie and Yahk – June 27th.

Jaffray and Grasmere – June 28th.

Elkford and Sparwood – June 29th.

Canal Flats – June 30th.

By the time both clinics end their trips, they will have visited a combined total of 40 communities.

“We know that the best way to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to get one is by removing as many barriers to access as possible,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO. “These two mobile clinics are heading out on a road trip that will make it easier for many people in the Interior to get their COVID-19 vaccine in their home community.”

The design and implementation of the mobile clinics were made through a partnership between IH and the provincial government. Two fully equipped trailers have been provided by the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA).

Eligible people 12 and older will be able to get their first vaccine dose with no appointments required.

“BCAA’s mobile response units are designed to provide on-the-ground support to British Columbians in the event of a major incident, and we are beyond thrilled to offer two units to Interior Health as mobile immunization clinics. What an incredible way to work together to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Eric Hopkins, BCAA President and CEO.

More: IH Mobile vaccine clinic schedule (Interior Health)