An RCMP investigation into stolen property led to the discovery of four high-end bikes and an ongoing search for a suspect.

On Tuesday, June 1st, officers with Cranbrook General Investigation Services (GIS) were in the Jaffray area, following up on an investigation into theft from the volunteer fire hall.

Police officials said they received a tip about a camp on Crown land where stolen property was being kept. While searching for the camp in a forested area near Rock Creek Road, officers found a second, unrelated camp.

RCMP began to question the two men at the campsite about a number of bikes they had.

“Attending GIS members observed 4 high-end bikes about the campsite, the lawful possession of which appeared incongruent with the lifestyle of the camp occupants,” said RCMP officials.

According to police, one man gave officers a fake name and fled on foot while police checked the name. In response, RCMP Police Dog Service (PDS) was called in to help find the man.

The man who gave the fake name was identified as Brady Foy, who is wanted by Elk Valley RCMP on a number of outstanding unendorsed warrants.

A PDS member arrived on the scene and spotted Foy in the forest, about 70 yards away. When Foy did not respond to the officer’s demands, the police dog named Denim was released after the man.

The officer lost sight of both Foy and Denim, but later heard the dog yelp and feared he had been attacked.

Police officials said Denim was missing for a few minutes before emerging from the forest, uninjured, near the GIS members. Denim came back with some blood on his face from an unknown source. Denim was sent out with an officer to search for Foy after no injuries were found.

A broader search was called, with officers from Cranbrook, BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and Cranbrook Indigenous Police Service (IPS) to try containing the area.

Officers canvased nearby campers and residents, and several vacant, unlocked cabins were searched. Despite the extensive search, Foy eluded police and remains wanted by RCMP.

Police officials are unsure if Foy was hurt in his encounter with PDS Denim.

The stolen bikes have since been taken in for further investigation.

“Elk Valley RCMPolice would like to thank the excellent teamwork by PDS Corporal Sullivan and PDS Denim, Cranbrook RCMPolice members, Cranbrook BCHP members, Cranbrook IPS members and to the Conservation Officer,” said Police officials.

RCMP efforts to find Foy and bring him before the courts are ongoing.