Sparwood man Brady Shane Foy, wanted by Elk Valley RCMP on several charges. (Supplied by Elk Valley RCMP)

Elk Valley RCMP is asking the public to help locate a Sparwood man who is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police said 33-year-old Brady Shane Foy is wanted for flight from police, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited, assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Foy is described as standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches, weighing about 135 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

“If located, please do not apprehend this person yourself,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl Debra Katerenchuk. “Anyone with any information on the current whereabouts of Brady Shane Foy is urged to contact their local police or if necessary 911. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”