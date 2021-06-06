Flooding at Spruce Grove Campground near Fairmont Hot Springs on June 5, 2021. (Supplied by the RDEK)

Saturday’s Evacuation ORDER for the Spruce Grove Campground and RV Park in Fairmont Hot Springs has been downgraded to an Evacuation ALERT.

“Overnight, the water levels continued to recede and today there is no longer flowing water through the campground and things are beginning to dry out,” said Loree Duczek, Information Officer with the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The RDEK said access to the resort is still restricted to give the owners time to undertake clean-up and assessments of the site. Campers and leaseholders should contact the Resort directly for temporary access to check on their property and gather their belongings.

Overnight stays will not be allowed for at least a few days.

Receding water levels on Dutch Creek have also resulted in less flooding in the area of a berm on the Hoodoo Mountain Resort property.

“Although things along Dutch Creek appear to be moving in a positive direction, with unsettled weather and the chance of convective thunderstorms in the forecast, the Evacuation Alert remains in place. Residents in all areas under Evacuation Alert should remain prepared and ready to leave on a moment’s notice should conditions worsen again,” said Duczek.

Currently, three Evacuation ALERTS remain active in the East Kootenay:

Spruce Grove Campground and RV Park

Fairmont Creek

Hoodoo Mountain Resort

“The Regional Emergency Operations Centre and Incident Commander are continuing to work with Emergency Management BC, Water Stewardship BC, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and other stakeholders in response to the flooding events,” said the RDEK.

More: Evacuation ALERT partially lifted for Fairmont Hot Springs, new ALERT issued for Dutch Creek (June 5, 2021)