Debris trap on Cold Spring Creek before it was cleared (Supplied by the RDEK)

The Evacuation ALERT has been lifted for Cold Spring Creek after debris removal work has been completed, while a new ALERT has been issued for the Dutch Creek area.

The Regional District of East Kootenay said the alert for Evacuation ALERT for Fairmont Creek will remain in place for the time being, however.

“Debris removal started yesterday morning on Cold Spring Creek and our contractor and Incident Commander did an excellent job and have completed debris removal ahead of schedule,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer.

The RDEK said 65 loads were removed from the upper debris trap on Thursday and a further 33 were removed on Friday.

Work to finalize approvals to begin debris removal from Fairmont Creek is continuing.

“We have multiple sites on Fairmont Creek that will require debris removal and we are working to get started as quickly as possible. We hope to have a timeline to provide to the community early next week,” said Duczek. “In the meantime, it is critical that residents within the Evacuation Alert area on Fairmont Creek remain prepared to leave on a moment’s notice should conditions change.”

The state of local emergency for Fairmont Hot Springs will also remain in place for the time being.

Nearby, Dutch Creek has topped its banks in one low-lying area near the Hoodoos. The RDEK has issued an evacuation ALERT on Friday afternoon for the Hoodoo Mountain Resort as a result of the flooding.

“We have been working with Water Stewardship BC and the campground operator today and have issued the Evacuation Alert so that campers are aware of the potential for rapidly changing conditions and are ready to evacuate on a moment’s notice should conditions worsen,” explained Duczek.

The alert only impacts the campground for the time being, which has 146 sites and is at about 70% capacity.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Evacuation Notification System if they have not already.

More: RDEK website