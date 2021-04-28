NewsSports Cranbrook Bucks renew rivalry Wednesday with Trail Smoke Eaters SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff April 28, 2021 (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks and Trail Smoke Eaters) The Cranbrook Bucks faceoff with the Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL, as they look to snap out of a two-game slide that started on the weekend. The Bucks dropped a pair of close games on Saturday and Sunday, losing 3-2 and 4-3 to the Vees and Smoke Eaters, the latter in a shootout. PREVIOUS: Cranbrook Bucks narrowly lose weekend games in the BCHL (April 26, 2021) Cranbrook is led into Wednesday’s contest by a pair of rookies. Walker Gelbard (2 goals, 7 assists) and Zeth Kindrachuk (3 goals, 6 assists) lead the team with 9 points each, while rookie Tyson Dyck has 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in just 6 games played to date. Trail enters the matchup with rookie Quinn Disher (6 goals, 5 assists) as their scoring leader, tallying 11 points in 13 games. Brown University commit Noah Wakeford (4 goals, 6 assists) follows the team lead with 10 points, while Notre Dame commit Ryan Helliwell (3 goals, 6 assists) has 9 points so far on the season. Both Kootenay rivals take to the ice in the Penticton Pod at 8 o’clock Mountain Time from the South Okanagan Events Centre. The game can be caught live with BCHL TV. Tags: BCHLCranbrook Bucks