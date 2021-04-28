The Cranbrook Bucks faceoff with the Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL, as they look to snap out of a two-game slide that started on the weekend.

The Bucks dropped a pair of close games on Saturday and Sunday, losing 3-2 and 4-3 to the Vees and Smoke Eaters, the latter in a shootout.

PREVIOUS: Cranbrook Bucks narrowly lose weekend games in the BCHL (April 26, 2021)

Cranbrook is led into Wednesday’s contest by a pair of rookies. Walker Gelbard (2 goals, 7 assists) and Zeth Kindrachuk (3 goals, 6 assists) lead the team with 9 points each, while rookie Tyson Dyck has 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in just 6 games played to date.

Trail enters the matchup with rookie Quinn Disher (6 goals, 5 assists) as their scoring leader, tallying 11 points in 13 games. Brown University commit Noah Wakeford (4 goals, 6 assists) follows the team lead with 10 points, while Notre Dame commit Ryan Helliwell (3 goals, 6 assists) has 9 points so far on the season.

Both Kootenay rivals take to the ice in the Penticton Pod at 8 o’clock Mountain Time from the South Okanagan Events Centre. The game can be caught live with BCHL TV.