The Cranbrook Bucks dropped another two games in the BCHL over the weekend, falling 3-2 to the Penticton Vees and 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday to the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Entering the weekend on a high note, the Bucks had handed the Vees just their second loss of the season with a 1-0 shootout victory on Wednesday. Penticton would get revenge on Saturday, however.

Tyler Ho and Liam Malmquist opened the scoring for the Vees on Saturday. Cranbrook would respond in the second period as Fernie native Nikolas Sombrowski would score a pair of goals for the Bucks, drawing the game even. In the third, the Vees would take a 3-2 in the early part of the period thanks to a goal from Jacob Quillan, eventually skating away with the victory.

The Bucks outshot the Vees 27-24 in the loss.

Right back in action on Sunday, Cranbrook would take on their new Kootenay rivals, the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Continuing his hot streak from Saturday, Sombrowski would net this third goal of the weekend for the Bucks to open the scoring in the first. Both rivals would exchange goals in the second, with Nathan Fox and Cameron Kungle both finding the back of the net for the Bucks. The period would end in a 3-3 tie and with a scoreless third period, the game needed overtime, and eventually a shootout.

Although Cameron Lowe and Nikolas Sombrowski would both score in the shootout for Cranbrook, Trail would convert on all three attempts. Smoke Eaters netminder Cayden Hamming would stop Cam Reid on Cranbrook’s third attempt, securing the 4-3 shootout victory for Trail.

The Smoke Eaters outshot the Bucks 40-35 in the contest, as Hamming made 32 saves. Cranbrook Bucks starter Nathan Airey made 37 stops in the loss.

Now 2-10-0-2 in the Penticton Pod, the Bucks remain at the bottom of the standings. Trail (6-6-0-0) and Penticton (11-1-0-1) round out the standings of the three-team pod.

Cranbrook has three games this week, returning to the ice on Wednesday against the Smoke Eaters at 8 p.m. MT. The Bucks will then faceoff with the Vees on Friday and the Smoke Eaters again on Saturday.

