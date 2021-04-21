Hospital admissions because of COVID-19 have gone up by 24% in the last week.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said intensive care admissions have also risen 21 % as compared to a week ago.

Tam marked an important milestone Wednesday. The number of vaccine doses administered across the country exceeded 10-million, with 13-million doses distributed to provinces and territories.

She was asked about the last-second postponement of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s guidance on AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Tam said NACI received new information Tuesday on variants of concern and associated risks, information the committee felt is important to analyze.

She was also asked about a new variant originating from India, where the country is dealing with a staggering rate of spread lingering from its second wave. Dr. Tam said a review of the COVID-19 situation in India is underway, with more details to be released as soon as they are available.