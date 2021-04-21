Canada is going to get help securing more COVID-19 vaccines from neighbours south of the border.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday afternoon that he recently spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the issue. Biden said his administration is going to help Canada find more doses.

“We hope to be able to be of some help and value to countries around the world,” Biden told U.S. media. “I’ve talked to our neighbours, a matter of fact I was on the phone for about half an hour today with the Prime Minister of Canada. We helped a little bit there, we’re going to try and help some more.”

He implied that the United States could loan more vaccine doses in the weeks and months ahead. Based on data, 40% of the population in the U.S. has received at least one dose while 26% are fully vaccinated.

The United States has already provided Canada with about 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and gave 2.5-million doses to Mexico.