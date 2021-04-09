(Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Service (CFES) recently received a $2,000 grant from TC Energy for specialized wildfire protection equipment.

The City of Cranbrook said the funds were used to purchase woodland firefighting footwear.

“This footwear is important to staff as they are designed specifically for the terrain and conditions we run into while fighting wildland fires instead of structure fires,” said CFES.

The City and CFES thank TC Energy for supporting community safety initiatives.