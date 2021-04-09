The Cranbrook Bucks are back in action on Friday, facing off with the Penticton Vees for their second meeting of the BCHL season.

Cranbrook is hoping to bounce back from Wednesday’s 8-3 loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters. Meanwhile, the Vees are looking to build off their 6-0 shutout of the same Smoke Eaters on Thursday.

In their first meeting of the season, Penticton edged Cranbrook 6-3.

Zeth Kindrachuk leads the Bucks into Friday’s matchup with 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists). Tyson Dyck (2 goals, 1 assist), Noah Quinn (1 goal, 2 assists), and Walker Gelbard (3 assists) are next in team scoring with 3 points each.

Penticton is led by Luc Wilson (3 goals, 3 assists), a commit to the University of Minnesota State (Mankato).

Friday’s matchup hits the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 8:00 pm MT and can be streamed live on BCHL TV.