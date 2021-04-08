The Trail Smoke Eaters got the best of the Cranbrook Bucks on Wednesday, handing the BCHL’s newest franchise an 8-3 loss.

It was Cranbrook’s third game in the league’s Penticton pod. Despite each team firing 30 shots on goal, it was still a lopsided win for the Smoke Eaters.

Scoring three goals in the first, another four goals in the second, and one more in the third, the Smoke Eaters would skate to the blowout win.

Bucks netminder Nathan Airey was chased midway through the second period after allowing 6 goals on 17 shots. Coming in as relief, Jay Thomson would make 11 saves on 13 shots.

The Cranbrook Bucks will look to bounce back and improve their 1-2-0-0 record Friday night against the Penticton Vees. Penticton is currently undefeated in their two games so far, as they faceoff with the Smoke Eaters on Thursday.